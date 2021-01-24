$150.45 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report sales of $150.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.93 million and the lowest is $147.97 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $168.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $621.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $633.85 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $672.98 million, with estimates ranging from $664.08 million to $681.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

