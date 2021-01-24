$151.42 Million in Sales Expected for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) will announce $151.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.00 million and the highest is $166.30 million. Hawaiian reported sales of $708.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian will report full-year sales of $846.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $827.00 million to $861.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hawaiian.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $75.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%.

HA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen cut Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

HA stock opened at $20.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.65. Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $954.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 178.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 126.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

