$155.10 Million in Sales Expected for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce sales of $155.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the highest is $157.20 million. Select Interior Concepts reported sales of $155.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $564.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $562.80 million to $567.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $604.60 million, with estimates ranging from $600.10 million to $609.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $150.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $224.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.93 and a beta of 2.70. Select Interior Concepts has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Select Interior Concepts by 857.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 186,289 shares during the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

