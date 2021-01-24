$170.29 Million in Sales Expected for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report sales of $170.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.30 million. Guidewire Software reported sales of $173.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full-year sales of $731.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $739.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $789.83 million, with estimates ranging from $784.40 million to $798.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $123.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -317.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.92. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $130,899.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,092.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $1,840,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

