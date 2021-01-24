$18.38 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report sales of $18.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.35 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. Gaia has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.08 million, a P/E ratio of -64.66, a PEG ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 8.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 318.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

