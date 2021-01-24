1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $2.16 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, 1inch has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $155.53 million and $172.41 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00006775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00055245 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00128403 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00076462 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.51 or 0.00284541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00071861 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00039537 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1inch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

