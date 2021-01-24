1irstcoin Price Hits $0.92 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00002820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $32.26 million and $79,371.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001040 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.08 or 0.00324303 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 86.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00014080 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00024624 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.