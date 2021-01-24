$2.19 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will report earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $3.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DKS shares. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,884,895.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at $19,093,980.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $454,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $16,630,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,228 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.