$2.48 EPS Expected for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.39. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year earnings of $9.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.02 to $9.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.23 to $11.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.92.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.22. 1,205,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,925. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.18. The firm has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. CX Institutional increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 339 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

