$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PNC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. 1,835,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,964. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.