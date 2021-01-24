$2.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to post earnings per share of $2.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.31. The PNC Financial Services Group posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full-year earnings of $9.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.36 to $12.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $14.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.78.

PNC stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.57. 1,835,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,964. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $79.41 and a one year high of $162.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

