$222.05 Million in Sales Expected for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will report sales of $222.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Globant’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $224.90 million and the lowest is $220.25 million. Globant reported sales of $184.31 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year sales of $803.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $801.75 million to $806.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $983.38 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.76 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Globant from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GLOB opened at $207.12 on Friday. Globant has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $230.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 164.38 and a beta of 1.24.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

