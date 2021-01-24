$227.27 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will report sales of $227.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.80 million. Fulton Financial reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $854.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.70 million to $859.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $854.03 million, with estimates ranging from $844.00 million to $862.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 2,389.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,112,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,776 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 572,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,643,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,278,000 after purchasing an additional 243,165 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 143.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 182,771 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FULT opened at $14.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

