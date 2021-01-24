-$23.62 EPS Expected for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will post earnings of ($23.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($25.78) and the highest is ($19.40). Nabors Industries reported earnings per share of ($12.00) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($78.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($82.04) to ($76.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($73.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($88.66) to ($64.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $437.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.11 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 39.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($18.50) EPS.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $60.86 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $129.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $443.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 132.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Nabors Industries by 70.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 58,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

