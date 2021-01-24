$234.25 Million in Sales Expected for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) will post sales of $234.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.00 million and the lowest is $229.20 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $211.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $789.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $784.80 million to $797.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $923.24 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $983.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.71 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $3,361,255.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,757,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock worth $5,413,555. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical by 2,178.8% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Globus Medical by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMED opened at $65.32 on Friday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $33.41 and a 52-week high of $68.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

