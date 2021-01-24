$249.77 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) will announce $249.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.00 million. Extended Stay America reported sales of $272.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. Extended Stay America had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $11.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

STAY stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. Extended Stay America has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.81 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.41.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. Extended Stay America’s payout ratio is 4.21%.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees.

