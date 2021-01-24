25,227 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $299.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $310.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock valued at $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ULTA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.73.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

