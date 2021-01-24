$28.25 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will report $28.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.83 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $22.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full year sales of $108.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.56 million to $108.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.43 million, with estimates ranging from $111.94 million to $140.91 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

PLYM opened at $15.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 40,884 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.