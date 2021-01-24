$3.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to report $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $12.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.61 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

NYSE OTIS opened at $64.88 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $68.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.