$307.08 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will announce $307.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $296.40 million and the highest is $313.80 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $342.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.47.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Chart Industries has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $143.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

