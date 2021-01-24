$35.84 Million in Sales Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report sales of $35.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.80 million and the highest is $35.90 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $28.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $131.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $131.00 million to $131.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $166.84 million, with estimates ranging from $165.00 million to $169.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.02 million.

SPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

SPT stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion and a PE ratio of -40.27. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $66.18.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 102,977 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.96, for a total value of $4,423,891.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $79,608.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,232 shares of company stock worth $10,057,873.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprout Social by 56.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

