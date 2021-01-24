$480.84 Million in Sales Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report sales of $480.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $476.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $495.60 million. Gentex reported sales of $443.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentex.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $55,984.50. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $287,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,735 shares of company stock valued at $376,335. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after purchasing an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,802 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average is $29.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

