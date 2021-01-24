$509.76 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $509.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $502.11 million and the highest is $517.40 million. Air Lease posted sales of $548.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full-year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,483.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $1,056,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 155,106.8% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 366,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 366,052 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,239,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.57%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

