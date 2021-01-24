$51.40 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $51.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $51.70 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $203.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.90 million to $204.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $198.65 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.37 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GABC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of German American Bancorp from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.66.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 214.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.