5,727 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,727 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,037,000. Alphabet makes up 5.9% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,762.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,624.84. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

