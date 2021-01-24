$595.97 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report $595.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $609.76 million and the lowest is $570.92 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $531.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $597.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

