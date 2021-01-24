$615.50 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report sales of $615.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $531.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $700.00 million. Green Plains reported sales of $715.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Plains.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%.

GPRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $694.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

