$711.66 Million in Sales Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to post $711.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $723.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $699.55 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $2.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.64 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PAE in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

PAE opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $860.57 million, a P/E ratio of 133.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18. PAE has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $12.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PAE stock. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the period. PAE comprises about 1.0% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned 0.63% of PAE worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

