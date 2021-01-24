$722.37 Million in Sales Expected for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $722.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.03 million. Fortinet posted sales of $614.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.29.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $151.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $129.66. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $155.31.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $384,454.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 32.6% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

