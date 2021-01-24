$73.65 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will report sales of $73.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $73.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full year sales of $195.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.80 million to $196.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $400.30 million, with estimates ranging from $393.80 million to $405.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $59.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million.

Several research firms have commented on SFT. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, insider Sean Foy bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Arison bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $302,850 over the last 90 days. 12.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SFT stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

