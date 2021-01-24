$74.67 Million in Sales Expected for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce sales of $74.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.00 million. Premier Financial reported sales of $41.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year sales of $291.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $288.40 million to $295.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $284.20 million, with estimates ranging from $276.50 million to $294.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFC. TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Premier Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of PFC opened at $26.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.87. Premier Financial has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The stock has a market cap of $993.49 million, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, Director Richard J. Schiraldi sold 3,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $82,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,011.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul D. Nungester, Jr. acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $273,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,766.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,000 shares of company stock worth $534,990. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $860,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.