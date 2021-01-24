$760,000.00 in Sales Expected for Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post sales of $760,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $440,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07 million. Gevo posted sales of $6.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $5.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 million to $6.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.38 million, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $10.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 243.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.39%.

GEVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target (up from $5.00) on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Gevo by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,737 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

GEVO stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 3.56. Gevo has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

