7,813 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Bought by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.67.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $228.90 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $230.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

