$788.27 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report sales of $788.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $817.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Visteon posted sales of $744.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $140.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -98.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.99. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $93,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total transaction of $101,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Visteon by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Visteon by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Visteon by 81.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

