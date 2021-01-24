88mph (MPH) Hits Market Cap of $17.56 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 16% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. 88mph has a market cap of $17.56 million and $3.26 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 88mph has traded up 125.2% against the dollar. One 88mph token can currently be bought for $155.05 or 0.00481241 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00054713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00075906 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00281698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00071101 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00039743 BTC.

88mph Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app

