$89.99 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) to post sales of $89.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.30 million to $91.68 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $356.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $357.72 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $369.86 million, with estimates ranging from $365.90 million to $373.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. comScore had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCOR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of comScore in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in comScore by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 70,653 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in comScore by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 499,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in comScore by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in comScore by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in comScore by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $250.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

