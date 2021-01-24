8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

A number of research firms have commented on EGHT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $26,665.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,584.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vikram Verma sold 25,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $406,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,126. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in 8X8 by 4,594.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in 8X8 during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.71. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $129.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.06 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 8X8 will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

