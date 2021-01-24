8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) Price Down 19.7% Over Last Week

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. In the last week, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $189,070.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About 8X8 PROTOCOL

8X8 PROTOCOL (CRYPTO:EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io.

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars.

