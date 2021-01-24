$927.19 Million in Sales Expected for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to post $927.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $942.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $918.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $996.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

VTR opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.81. Ventas has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

