A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMKBY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

AMKBY stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

