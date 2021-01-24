AAX Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15,056.00 (AAB)

AAX Token (CURRENCY:AAB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last week, AAX Token has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. AAX Token has a market capitalization of $173,924.47 and approximately $15,056.00 worth of AAX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AAX Token token can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00076773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00806446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,403.28 or 0.04506718 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00018344 BTC.

AAX Token is a token. AAX Token’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,005 tokens. AAX Token’s official Twitter account is @AAXExchange . The official message board for AAX Token is medium.com/aaxexchange . AAX Token’s official website is aab.aax.com/en

AAX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AAX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AAX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AAX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

