ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ABB from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of ABB stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,725,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. ABB has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 331,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 66,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

