Abbrea Capital LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.7% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,661.64.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,292.23 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,179.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,174.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,895.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

