AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Cut by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,778 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 2.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $32,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.