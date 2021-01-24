Abyss Token One Day Trading Volume Tops $144,653.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00077194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.91 or 0.00841324 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00055196 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.89 or 0.04454860 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

