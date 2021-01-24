Abyss Trading 9.7% Lower Over Last Week (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Abyss token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Abyss has a total market capitalization of $3.98 million and $103,114.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Abyss has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Abyss Token Profile

ABYSS is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance

Buying and Selling Abyss

Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

