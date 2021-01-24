ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 298,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,112 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.19% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $15,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $59,740.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,607.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,719. 27.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACAD opened at $52.83 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.76.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

