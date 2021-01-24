ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. ACCO Brands posted earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp upgraded ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 157,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock worth $2,084,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

