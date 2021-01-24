Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. AlphaValue cut Accor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $7.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

