Actinium (ACM) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Actinium has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $179,632.61 and approximately $99,701.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 27,959,750 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

