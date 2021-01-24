Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,772 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $94.43 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.